1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado

Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue SUV they say was used in the shooting. (KUSA, DOORBELL CAMERA VIDEO, CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) - One person is dead and seven others injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Colorado. Neighbors say most of the victims appeared to be teenagers.

Residents in a Sherrelwood neighborhood in Adams County, Colorado, heard dozens of gunshots coming from a house party around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Yvonne Garcia’s teenage daughter warned her parents to stay low, and it’s a good thing she did. Now, they have two bullet holes in their home.

“It hit close to home, like people say. It really did hit close. It’s right through my living room,” Garcia said. “To see all these casings on the floor and a hole in my window, gun violence is horrible. It’s out of control.”

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the party multiple times. People started to gather outside, and the car came by again. Then, bullets started flying.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified was awoken by the gunfire. She says her family could hear people screaming and saw them running for their lives.

“They were just in shock,” she said. “They were hysterically crying. They had no idea what to do.”

She also says earlier that night, teenagers were posting videos from inside the house party.

“As if they were in a mosh pit, dancing to music, flashing guns, like it was something to joke about,” she said.

The videos have since been taken down.

Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe they say was used in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday Week 8: Part 2
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 2
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

Latest News

Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many...
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
Venezuelan migrants wait for a bus to take them north, at the Northern Bus Station in Mexico...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk
Ukrainian officials say two schools were destroyed by Russian missiles on Sunday.
Ukraine: Two schools destroyed in Russian missile strikes
Catherine Pervan, with Our House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., talks about creating the life-sized...
Mother-daughter bakers sculpt Han Solo out of bread