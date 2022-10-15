Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river

OKMULGEE, Okla. (Gray News) - A shocking discovery was made in Oklahoma when police found the bodies of four men partially submerged in a river.

Investigators are looking into whether it is connected to four men who have been missing for nearly a week.

“A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch,” Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said during a press conference.

Prentice said that is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork River, and once there, they found what appeared to be body parts protruding from the water.

After the recovery process was complete, the police department confirmed they had found four male bodies in the river.

Police said no identifications have been made, and they are waiting on the medical examiner to officially identify the bodies. However, the relatives of the four men missing since last weekend were still informed.

“The families of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens have been notified of the discovery,” Prentice said. “At this time, we cannot make an identification, but out of respect, we let the families know before it was officially announced.”

Police are working to determine if four bodies found submerged in an Oklahoma river are the four men, Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, who were reported missing Monday. (Okmulgee Police Department)

According to the Okmulgee Police Department, the four men were reported missing Monday night. The four are reportedly close friends and are believed to have left Billy Chastain’s house together at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 on bicycles.

Police reported that at least two of the men had cell phones, but any attempts to reach them were unsuccessful.

During their investigation, police followed up on several leads, including potential sightings and GPS data from the missing men’s phones.

“It’s shocking,” Linda Hulse told local TV station KTUL.

Linda Hulse was one of the dozens of area residents who discovered that the road they normally travel on was closed since it leads to the bridge where the bodies were found.

“It’s sad. You don’t hear about stuff like this around here,” Hulse said.

A heavy police presence could also be seen near the salvage yard that the four men potentially had visited.

Police did not provide further information on the state of the bodies, nor did they confirm if foul play was involved.

