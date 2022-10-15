New store in Bradley selling nostalgia

BRADELY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Retro Reset, Video Games and Collectibles opened a couple weeks ago, this shop is relocating from Oak Hill to Crossroads Mall in Bradley and they plan to offer more than just retail sales.

Co-owner Clay Williamson says they sell nostalgia.

Their shop has tons of events for all ages and Williamson says it’s never too late to become a collector.

“We do tons of events. So, like, Lego nights for kids, hot wheels shows, Funko shows. Basically, big flea markets that are made for collectibles and stuff throughout the month. We do a lot of autograph signings. We have a bunch of autograph signings coming up in the next few months,” said Clay Williamson, Co-Owner, Retro Reset.

Besides the events, Williamson’s goal for Retro Reset, is to provide a fun space to hangout and just play games with your friends.

Retro Reset has seating for sixty people to come and enjoy a fun day or night out indulging in everything Retro.

“There is a lot of times you get to where you just don’t have enough space to do it at your house or what not. Or you know, sometimes there are not areas that have comfortable seating for enough people or you’re in a tight spot. So here we wanted to make sure we had enough room to accommodate whatever is going.”

Williamson says the public response has been favorable so far and since the move, they have been getting people coming in to to see what they have collected.

“Since we’ve been here in Beckley. It’s been great. We always stayed busy in Oak Hill and outgrew the space. given the area we just thought this was the best area. So far foot traffic has been really good,” said Williamson.

This store is good for gamer’s and collectors alike.

If you want to see what type of upcoming events Retro Reset has going on you can click here. (3) RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles | Facebook

