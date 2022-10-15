New store in Bradley selling nostalgia

A new store selling nostalgia opens at Crossroads Mall.
A new store selling nostalgia opens at Crossroads Mall.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADELY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Retro Reset, Video Games and Collectibles opened a couple weeks ago, this shop is relocating from Oak Hill to Crossroads Mall in Bradley and they plan to offer more than just retail sales.

Co-owner Clay Williamson says they sell nostalgia.

Their shop has tons of events for all ages and Williamson says it’s never too late to become a collector.

“We do tons of events. So, like, Lego nights for kids, hot wheels shows, Funko shows. Basically, big flea markets that are made for collectibles and stuff throughout the month. We do a lot of autograph signings. We have a bunch of autograph signings coming up in the next few months,” said Clay Williamson, Co-Owner, Retro Reset.

Besides the events, Williamson’s goal for Retro Reset, is to provide a fun space to hangout and just play games with your friends.

Retro Reset has seating for sixty people to come and enjoy a fun day or night out indulging in everything Retro.

“There is a lot of times you get to where you just don’t have enough space to do it at your house or what not. Or you know, sometimes there are not areas that have comfortable seating for enough people or you’re in a tight spot. So here we wanted to make sure we had enough room to accommodate whatever is going.”

Williamson says the public response has been favorable so far and since the move, they have been getting people coming in to to see what they have collected.

“Since we’ve been here in Beckley. It’s been great. We always stayed busy in Oak Hill and outgrew the space. given the area we just thought this was the best area. So far foot traffic has been really good,” said Williamson.

This store is good for gamer’s and collectors alike.

If you want to see what type of upcoming events Retro Reset has going on you can click here. (3) RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles | Facebook

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Football Friday, October 14th: Part 1
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Threats were made toward parents and students, including those at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
Beckley PD: threats came from outside West Virginia and U.S.
Many lot renters said they will see a steep rent hike come Dec. 1.
Multiple Mercer County mobile home parks operating without up-to-date permits

Latest News

A base jumper in mid-air as the crowd watches.
Bridge Day returns
Local Jeep owners trail ride for Toys for Tots
Local Jeep owners trail ride for Toys for Tots
Local Jeep owners trail ride for Toys for Tots
Local Jeep owners trail ride for Toys for Tots
Fun in the sun in Alderson.
A festival to start anew in Alderson