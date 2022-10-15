Mostly dry tonight, but tomorrow will bring the rain.

Overnight tonight we will remain pretty dry all around. Temperatures will be a little mild as we sit around the 50-degree mark. Partly Cloudy skies are on tap, but we’ll see a small chance of a rain shower pop up. Things will remain a little windy overnight as well.

Tonight will be fairly mild (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at another cold front to move through our area. It’s expected to pass after sunset, but out ahead of it will be some showers. We might even see a rumble of thunder with some storms, and maybe even some heavy rainfall as well. The chance for rain will increase as the day goes on, with the greatest chance being after sunset.

Tomorrow we will see a chance of rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

After that front passes, we will see temperatures take a major hit. We will be seeing highs in only the upper 30s / low 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We might even see a few flakes in our extreme upper elevations.

Colder air will be firmly in place by Tuesday (WVVA WEATHER)

