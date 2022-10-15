Local Jeep owners trail ride for Toys for Tots

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Saturday, Jeep owners came out to enjoy a day of mountain driving and helping children less fortunate. At the Adrenaline Off Road Toys for Tots Benefit Trail Ride, people brought toys or donations to join in on a scenic tour of Tazewell and Bland County’s fall foliage.

Michael Hoops, the mayor of Tazewell, who attended the ride, says the drivers were more than willing to come out to help.

“So what we’re doing is, we’re trying to get as many people together, and, as you can see behind me, Jeep people come out in full force, especially when it’s to, you know, celebrate a good cause or to bring things in for the children, the youth,” says Hoops

The organizers of the event say it’s not too early for Toys for Tots to start preparing for Christmas.

“We’ll officially kick off Toys for Tots on November, but starting out early like this puts us in the minds of folks and getting donations thought of and think about donating to charities, and we’re one of the best – you can check the numbers – in the country,” says Rod Mayberry, the Toy for Tots Coordinator for the area.

The Jeeps traveled about 50 miles, going over mountains and even going into Burke’s Garden. By the time the Jeeps left, the donation truck was piled high with toys. These toys will be going to children who might otherwise not get presents for Christmas. The toys donated were things like Lego sets, dolls, and – of course – toy Jeeps.

