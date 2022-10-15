Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The night air was filled with screams at this year’s haunted hayride. This free event featured hayrides that take visitors past various scary scenes. There was even a capture-the-flag and laser tag mash-up that they called “zombieland.”

Despite the autumn chill, large crowds came out to see what horrors could be found at Graham Rec Park. Whether they were there to fuel their fears or prove their bravery, those we spoke to at this event said they had a good time. Even those doing the scaring said they were enjoying themselves.

“There’s nothing better than scaring people,” says Zachary Taylor, one of the performers at the event.

Heather Carlisle, Assistant Recreation Director for Bluefield Virginia, and one of the organizers for the event says the Haunted Hayride is a great way to get in the spooky spirit of the season.

“I’ve seen people holding their children, I’ve seen people screaming – I’ve seen a lot of people, like, enjoying themselves laughing as well, so... I think that’s coming from the clowns. But, it’s been good,” says Carlisle.

This is the second year for this event, but organizers say, based on the response from visitors, the haunted hayride will rise again in the future.

