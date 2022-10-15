Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3
Highlights and Scores from Week 8
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 8
Greenbrier East 47 - Ripley 8
Richlands 34 - Marion 13
Nicholas County 62 - Westside 13
Point Pleasant 62 - Wyoming East 8
Mingo Central 52 - Shady Spring 28
Logan 36 - Liberty 14
Independence 52 - Man 0
Oak Hill 27 - Buckhannon Upshur 7
Mount View 32 - Tug Valley 7
