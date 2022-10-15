Football Friday, October 14th: Part 3

Highlights and Scores from Week 8
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 8

Greenbrier East 47 - Ripley 8

Richlands 34 - Marion 13

Nicholas County 62 - Westside 13

Point Pleasant 62 - Wyoming East 8

Mingo Central 52 - Shady Spring 28

Logan 36 - Liberty 14

Independence 52 - Man 0

Oak Hill 27 - Buckhannon Upshur 7

Mount View 32 - Tug Valley 7

