A festival to start anew in Alderson

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Alderson has had Autumn festivals in the past but due to the pandemic and the halt on many events, they have decided to start anew and host the first annual Autumn festival on the bridge, on this day, October 15th.

“The town wanted to do something for Fall and about mid-August they said let’s have a Fall festival. So, we just got together had a planning meeting, and took off and here it is,” said Don Sutherland, Secretary, Alderson Main Street.

The festival on the bridge brought many vendors and fun activities set up for the kids.

There were many local artisan vendors, a smokehouse set up for food, and many more local vendors. The Main Street team said they wanted all the vendors to be local and to have made their products to sell by hand.

“It’s just a very tight-knit community. It’s in an absolutely gorgeous setting. You’ve got the mountains around us. You’ve got the Greenbrier River that runs right through town. You couldn’t ask for a better setting to have a festival and activities,” said Sutherland.

With a fresh start under wraps, Alderson’s Autumn festival plans to return for years to come.

Organizers say they’re happy to start anew this year in celebration of the town’s gorgeous fall foliage.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.