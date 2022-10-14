WVVA Warm Morning Coat Drive is underway

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Right now, you can drop off a new or gently used coat at places like Grant’s Supermarket and City National Bank.

Craig Hammond, director of the Bluefield Union Mission, says that the coats they are receiving are being prepped and ready for anyone who may need a nice warm winter coat.

“If there is anyone out there and has a coat that they are not going to be using and they don’t see using it in the forseeable future, send it over to one of the locations. There are big collection boxes and then we go by and pick them up and connect it with someone who really needs it,” said Hammond.

Hammond also says that they have a need for knit caps, toboggans and gloves as well. Also, he added that they could use more blankets as well.

The drive wraps up on October 28. You can drop off coats at any Grant’s or City National Bank location in our area and at WVVA studios, which is located at 3052 Big Laurel Hwy. in Bluefield, WV.

