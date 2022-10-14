We’ll be mild, but a bit windy Saturday; rain returns Sunday
Another cold front moves in over the weekend
With high pressure in control, we look dry tonight for FOOTBALL FRIDAY! Low temps will eventually hit the upper 30s-mid 40s tonight, right around normal for this time of year. We look a bit breezy at times, but we otherwise look tranquil to wrap up the work week.
Saturday will bring a warmer southerly wind as high pressure shifts east, so high temps will spike, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s Saturday afternoon. We look mainly dry, with only a few more clouds and the chance for a stray shower somewhere late Saturday afternoon-Saturday night. Low temps Saturday night will be on the milder side, in the upper 40s-low 50s. We will be WINDY at times throughout the day tomorrow and tomorrow evening, with gusts occasionally over 30 MPH.
Sunday, a cold front will move into the area. We’ll see developing rain throughout the day, becoming widespread Sunday afternoon-evening. Severe weather nor major flooding issues look likely, but rain will be occasionally heavy at times. We’ll be cooler with clouds and showers around- highs will hit the upper 50s-low 60s Sunday afternoon. Temps will drop into the upper 40s-low 50s Sunday night.
Showers will linger a bit Sunday night-Monday. Monday, highs will be cooler, holding in the upper 40s-mid 50s into the afternoon. Colder and drier air will then surge in behind the departing front Monday night. Temps will drop into the 20s and 30s Monday evening!
With some moisture on the backside of a low-pressure system, and colder air funneling in, we could see a few flakes at higher elevations (mainly across Western Greenbrier/Pocahontas counties) Tuesday night-early Wednesday. We’ll otherwise be COLD! Highs Tue-Wed will be in the 30s and 40s, and lows will likely be in the 20s for most. STAY TUNED!
