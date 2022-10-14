We’ll be mild, but a bit windy Saturday; rain returns Sunday

FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

With high pressure in control, we look dry tonight for FOOTBALL FRIDAY! Low temps will eventually hit the upper 30s-mid 40s tonight, right around normal for this time of year. We look a bit breezy at times, but we otherwise look tranquil to wrap up the work week.

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a warmer southerly wind as high pressure shifts east, so high temps will spike, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s Saturday afternoon. We look mainly dry, with only a few more clouds and the chance for a stray shower somewhere late Saturday afternoon-Saturday night. Low temps Saturday night will be on the milder side, in the upper 40s-low 50s. We will be WINDY at times throughout the day tomorrow and tomorrow evening, with gusts occasionally over 30 MPH.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, a cold front will move into the area. We’ll see developing rain throughout the day, becoming widespread Sunday afternoon-evening. Severe weather nor major flooding issues look likely, but rain will be occasionally heavy at times. We’ll be cooler with clouds and showers around- highs will hit the upper 50s-low 60s Sunday afternoon. Temps will drop into the upper 40s-low 50s Sunday night.

SUNDAY RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will linger a bit Sunday night-Monday. Monday, highs will be cooler, holding in the upper 40s-mid 50s into the afternoon. Colder and drier air will then surge in behind the departing front Monday night. Temps will drop into the 20s and 30s Monday evening!

Frost-Freeze Forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

With some moisture on the backside of a low-pressure system, and colder air funneling in, we could see a few flakes at higher elevations (mainly across Western Greenbrier/Pocahontas counties) Tuesday night-early Wednesday. We’ll otherwise be COLD! Highs Tue-Wed will be in the 30s and 40s, and lows will likely be in the 20s for most. STAY TUNED!

MODEL SNOW (WVVA WEATHER)

