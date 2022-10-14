Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.(Will Korn)
By WLUC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A man is dead, and a worker is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer driven by a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in northern Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a Holiday Gas Station in L’anse when the truck went off the road and struck several gas pumps at the station.

WLUC reports the truck hit a customer who was getting gas and the force of the collision ignited a fire at the gas station.

Witness Cameron Aten said he saw the truck head off the freeway and crash through a power line before slamming into the gas pumps.

“As I was handing the cashier money, we just heard a bunch of crashing and banging. I looked up and saw the truck coming directly at us,” Aten said. “It plowed right through the gas pumps and into the building.”

Authorities said 43-year-old Al Dantes Jr. was the customer who was killed in the collision. He had six daughters and was an accomplished racer. Dantes Jr. was scheduled to compete in the Lake Superior Performance Rally this weekend.

An employee at the gas station was also injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

“It was about 10 to 15 minutes, and the store was up in flames,” Aten said.

Police did not immediately identify the tractor-trailer’s driver but said he was a 22-year-old man from Illinois. He was taken to the Baraga County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death.

Authorities said a passenger in the truck, who was a trainee, didn’t suffer any injuries.

Multiple first responders responded to the scene, and state police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Threats were made toward parents and students, including those at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
Beckley PD: threats came from outside West Virginia and U.S.
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Many lot renters said they will see a steep rent hike come Dec. 1.
Multiple Mercer County mobile home parks operating without up-to-date permits

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation?
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table...
Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law
FILE - Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills,...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park
Haunted Hayride returns to Graham Rec Park