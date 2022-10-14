Mainly sunny skies are expected as we head into the weekend

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day today and temperatures will stay slightly below average. Highs this afternoon will top off in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and 40s tonight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will warm up for Bridge Day tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies, but we will be breezy at times ahead of our next frontal system.

Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and low 70s is expected for Bridge Day. Breezy conditions are expected. (WVVA WEATHER)

That cold front will bring some scattered showers on Sunday afternoon and into the morning hours on Monday. Highs will top off in the 60s on Sunday, but a blast of cold air will follow.

Winter-like conditions are expected as we head into next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winter-like air will move in next week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s. If we can hold on to enough moisture, we could even see a few snow showers in our higher elevations. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.