Greenbrier Valley Theatre welcomes unique murder mystery to the stage

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday night, a new production will hit the Greenbrier Valley Theatre stage.

It’s a murder mystery, but not like any you’ve probably seen before.

It has only two actors who swap between 13 different characters and duel each other on the piano, all while trying to uncover the murderer.

Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Manager for the theatre, says he hopes the change of pace draws in a whole new crowd.

“It creates such an interesting dynamic that I think the community can sit back and really relax and enjoy that aspect of it all unfolding in front of themselves but also having the mystery aspect of it where they’re challenging themselves to figure out who has done it.”

“Murder for Two” will run until October 29. Tickets are $32 for general admission and can be purchased here.

