Greenbrier Valley Theatre welcomes unique murder mystery to the stage

Greenbrier Valley Theatre
Greenbrier Valley Theatre(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday night, a new production will hit the Greenbrier Valley Theatre stage.

It’s a murder mystery, but not like any you’ve probably seen before.

It has only two actors who swap between 13 different characters and duel each other on the piano, all while trying to uncover the murderer.

Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Manager for the theatre, says he hopes the change of pace draws in a whole new crowd.

“It creates such an interesting dynamic that I think the community can sit back and really relax and enjoy that aspect of it all unfolding in front of themselves but also having the mystery aspect of it where they’re challenging themselves to figure out who has done it.”

“Murder for Two” will run until October 29. Tickets are $32 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Many lot renters said they will see a steep rent hike come Dec. 1.
Multiple Mercer County mobile home parks operating without up-to-date permits
Threats were made toward parents and students, including those at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
Beckley PD: threats came from outside West Virginia and U.S.
angela marie cecil-lawrence
Police still searching for missing Princeton woman

Latest News

American Heritage Music Hall
American Heritage Music Hall members continues to raise money through fundraising
Paxlovid is used to treat high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications
Arby's Foundation Warm a Heart, Give a Bed
Arby's Foundation Warm a Heart, Give a Bed
Southern W.Va. businesses expect big boost from Bridge Day foot traffic
Southern W.Va. businesses expect big boost from Bridge Day foot traffic