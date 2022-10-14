Concord University to host COVID-19 clinic

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University will be holding a COVID-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic on Friday, Oct. 14.

The clinic will be held by the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing Team on campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for those ages 5 and up and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Rapid COVID-19 tests and pfizer and omicron booster shots are also available.

Insurance is not required.

For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.