Bluefield residents weigh in on Boys and Girls Club decision

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday night, residents weighed in on bringing a new club for kids to the city of Bluefield.

The Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) is a national organization dating back to the 1860s with local clubs in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The BGCA centers their mission around helping kids 5 through 18 years old grow and succeed.

Michelle Davis, CEO of the Boys and Girls club of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke, spoke to educators, city and church leaders and community members at the Bluefield Arts Center to explain how the club can benefit Bluefield.

“We work on three major pillars. We focus on academic support, we look at healthy lifestyles, and we also work on programming in good character, leadership development and citizenship,” said Davis.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia was established 25 years ago and serves 1,000 students per year in Roanoke and surrounding counties.

