Beckley PD: threats came from outside West Virginia and U.S.

Numerous threats were made to parents, students
Threats were made toward parents and students, including those at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
Threats were made toward parents and students, including those at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.(wvva)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Dept. posted on its Facebook page Thurs. night that an investigation revealed that “numerous” threats made toward parents and students came from outside West Virginia and the U.S.

The post says that threats were made toward those at Park Middle School and Beckley Stratton Middle School.

Beckley PD worked with federal investigators through a “lengthy” investigation, they said.

Beckley Police Department
Beckley Police Department(WVVA)

“There is no immediate threat to students at either school at this time,” according to Beckley PD’s post. “Please use this opportunity to talk to your kids about internet safety and not adding or talking to strangers.”

