American Heritage Music Hall members continues to raise money through fundraising

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the last year, members of the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte have raised nearly $4,000 to keep the hall open, and this weekend, they will host another fundraiser.

For $10, you can get a chili dinner with a side, a sandwich of your choice, dessert and a drink. All proceeds will go toward the hall’s utilities and other needs.

Kay Shafer, one of the event’s organizers, says the community has been a great help in their efforts to preserve what she calls an integral part of their community.

“It’s real good. We’ve got several of our people that attend here that will donate to get the things that we need for our dinners and stuff, so it’s worked real good,” Shafer explained. “The community was real good with the spaghetti dinner. They came out and supported, so everything was real good with it...”

The chili dinner fundraiser will last from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Both dine-in and carry-out options are available. Call 304-645-4667 to place an order ahead of time.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.