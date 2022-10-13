WV House Speaker visits Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -To prepare for the legislative session in January, members of the West Virginia House and Senate are traveling the state to hear from local business owners. Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw visited the Chamber of Commerce to listen to the issues that face those who own businesses in and around Mercer County. Hanshaw says meetings like these are critical for the West Virginia legislature to know the needs of the those they represent.

“We only can respond to the needs and concerns that local citizens have if we hear them. If we actually have a chance to sit face to face and hear people talk about what would make it easier for them to do business, what would make it easier for them to hire new employees, what would make it easier for them to increase sales by ten percent. We can only be responsive to that when we know what the problems are, and we want to be responsive, we just need to know how to be,” says Hanshaw.

The President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio, who also was in attendance, says having someone “from the next level up” come to listen to local issues is important to the entire area.

“For the longest time... we’ve considered ourselves to be the forgotten area of West Virginia, but I believe statements like this by Speaker Hanshaw coming down and meeting with a lot of our businesses are evidence of the fact that people are taking notice of what’s happening here in Mercer County and really embracing and appreciating the advances that we’re making in both our business and communities,” says Disibbio.

The meeting was closed to the public, but Hanshaw described it as a “collection of industries” from retail to tourism.

