Sunny, cool weather will wrap up the work week

We look dry for this Football Friday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EVENING PLANNER
As a cold front departs the area this evening, any spotty rain showers/sprinkles will taper off through sundown, and cooler and drier air will surge in overnight. We’ll see skies gradually clear tonight, with colder low temps in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
Friday will bring abundant sunshine, and temps just below-normal than average, in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Friday night looks cool, clear, and dry with low temps again in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY
Saturday will bring milder temps, and mainly dry weather through most of the day. We’ll see highs hit the mid 60s to low 70s Saturday afternoon, and cloud cover will gradually increase through Saturday evening as our next frontal system approaches. We could see a few stray showers Saturday afternoon-evening, but most will stay rain-free.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Sunday will bring on and off scattered rain, more clouds, and cooler high temps in the upper 50s-low 60s. As we head into next week, a COLD SNAP looks likely behind this system, especially Monday-Wednesday. Temps will only top off in the 40s some days next week, while lows drop back down in to the 20s and 30s.

Freeze risk
STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

