‘Ridin’ 4 A Cure’ providing cancer transport for McDowell & Mercer Counties

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The non-profit ‘Ridin’ 4 A Cure’ is providing transport for cancer patients who have difficulty getting to their appointments.

Dr. Randy Maxwell with the organization stopped by WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon to discuss the importance of helping those in need in our communities. The transport is in partnership with Princeton Rescue Squad and Genesis Care. The cancer transport van aids those in the North Fork, Welch & Bluewell enroute to Princeton, WV.

Below is more information from cancersupportwv.org:

TRANSPORT STOPS

First stop is in Welch at 8:00 am, Monday through Friday

Cancer Transport West Virginia will provide 3 stops, beginning in Welch at the old Family Dollar on Rt. 52 beside McDonald’s.



The next stop will be at the Children’s Home Society in North Fork.



The last stop will be at the Summit Community Bank ATM in Bluewell.



Our purpose is to get you to your appointment and back home with as little wait time as possible. Ridin4acure.org has arranged with Genesis Care to have all riders scheduled to minimize wait times.

Below is more from ridin4acure.org:



Our mission is to establish a movement to save lives by meeting the needs of our local cancer fighters by investing in prevention, early detection, and care. That each cancer fighter has the resources and hair they need to attack each day with the self-esteem and confidence to beat this terrible disease. Our vision for Mercer County and surrounding areas is to set the standard in West Virginia for the highest breast cancer survivors, and lowest breast cancer diagnosis, through early detection, focused prevention with education partnerships, corporate wellness, and promotion. Our purpose is to provide the cancer fighter and caregivers of our part of the world the resources they require to win!

