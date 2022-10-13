‘Ridin’ 4 A Cure’ providing cancer transport for McDowell & Mercer Counties

These cancer transportation stops take place in Welch, North Fork & Bluewell in route to Dr. Baisden’s office in Princeton, WV
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The non-profit ‘Ridin’ 4 A Cure’ is providing transport for cancer patients who have difficulty getting to their appointments.

Dr. Randy Maxwell with the organization stopped by WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon to discuss the importance of helping those in need in our communities. The transport is in partnership with Princeton Rescue Squad and Genesis Care. The cancer transport van aids those in the North Fork, Welch & Bluewell enroute to Princeton, WV.

Below is more information from cancersupportwv.org:

TRANSPORT STOPS

First stop is in Welch at 8:00 am, Monday through Friday

  • Cancer Transport West Virginia will provide 3 stops, beginning in Welch at the old Family Dollar on Rt. 52 beside McDonald’s.
  • The next stop will be at the Children’s Home Society in North Fork.
  • The last stop will be at the Summit Community Bank ATM in Bluewell.

Our purpose is to get you to your appointment and back home with as little wait time as possible. Ridin4acure.org has arranged with Genesis Care to have all riders scheduled to minimize wait times.

Below is more from ridin4acure.org:

