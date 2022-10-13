Raleigh County agency and local author work to create advocates for change during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center, in Raleigh County assists close to 250 people a month on average. These people are all victims of violent crimes.

One day, AWAY hopes that number reaches zero.

“Really, education is huge because what we are hoping is to end domestic violence,” shared Erin Jones, Assistant Executive Director of AWAY. “That is our goal.”

This month is dedicated to domestic violence awareness, and AWAY is reminding people of the resources available to them. The agency offers shelter, clothes and food for immediate problems, but they also help with the long-term issues that come with leaving a violent situation, including legal and medical assistance.

“It’s something that we have worked years to do is build these relationships so that we have resources so that maybe if we’re not the best fit for you, we’re going to be able to hand you some resources that will help you find something else,” Jones explained, adding that Domestic Violence Awareness Month isn’t just for victims.

“If you see something, you notice that maybe a friend or family member is going through something, definitely talk with them in a safe environment, you know maybe away from that person, especially if we are talking about domestic violence, away from that person in a safe environment and just letting them know that you’re there,” she said. “You’re there to talk. You’re there if they need resources...”

Also helping to create change is Laurie Sammons, the co-author of “One Story, Many Voices,” which tells the stories of several domestic violence survivors who were all under the age of 18 when their abuse happened. Sammons splits her time between her home in Florida and Glade Springs, West Virginia.

She is also a huge advocate for the idea of “see something, say something.”

“People do self-blame, and they’re ashamed,” Sammons said. “So they keep their voice stuffed. If each one of us just become more present and trusting for people who we feel are vulnerable and accessible...those two factors are the key for any type of predator.”

AWAY says anyone hoping to become an advocate for change is welcome to visit their website and learn more at www.awaywv.org. Another online resource is christyscause.com, where more information can also be found on “One Story, Many Voices.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.