Princeton Arby’s gives back to the community through donations

The Arby's on Ingle Side Road, is one of the leaders in donations across the company.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Since 1986 the Arby’s Foundation has helped provide support to kids in need.

Through partnerships with national charities like “No Kid Hungry”, Arby’s “Make a Difference” campaign has raised more than 100 million dollars to the cause, but some of the monies remain where it was donated.

Brandon Campbell - Senior Director of Operations, Arby’s: “So a portion of the proceeds that we raise at each individual restaurant do go back to that community specifically. And it helps america’s kid dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. That’s really the mission of the Arby’s Foundation”

This year, Arby’s is partnering with warm a heart, give a bed. A princeton-based charity.

Wayne Dillon - Treasurer, Warm a Heart, Give a Bed: “A couple years ago, we started out with the Arby’s Foundation and they give us a grant to help feed the youth, so we help feed the youth. We have backpacks and school supplies we give out”

The Arby’s location on Ingleside Road, is one of the company leaders in donations, raising more than $23,000 in two and a half weeks.

Brandon: “And it’s really, you know, not only the team there at that Princeton Arby’s, it’s also the community here in Princeton that’s giving back in a big way. And then we’ve also been able to offer up grants totaling nearly $12,000 since 2019″

Customers who donate also receive a coupon for a free curly or crinkle-cut fry and a cup of cheese for their next visit.

The Arby’s Foundation will be accepting donations through the end of the month.

