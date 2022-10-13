Multiple Mercer County mobile home parks operating without up-to-date permits

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Health Department reported Thursday that at least three mobile home parks in the county were operating without an “up-to-date permit to operate such a facility.” The facilities in question are Elkwood, Gardner Estates and Shadow Wood mobile home parks.

The revelation came on the heels of a Wednesday night meeting where residents set to be affected by an upcoming lot rent hike learned they had little to no options to put the brakes on such an increase.

“Earlier today I got an email from our head sanitarian at the health department, who told me none of the three mobile home parks that were in the issue, had their business licenses appropriate,” said Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer.

As of Thursday, all three parks in question were said to be under the same ownership. The Mercer County Health Department reported all three are owned by a company named “Our Homes of America.” WVVA reached out to a Florida-based company with that same name. The company denied any connection to mobile home parks in West Virginia.

As more details emerged however, it remained clear that local elected leaders were unable to do much to help as many affected residents have told WVVA they will be unable to pay their rent come Dec. 1.

“Unfortunately we do live in a society where capitalism is the lead entity on how they guide the economy,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “It’s unfortunate because there’s really not a lot we can do. The laws aren’t set up to [help] anything about the individual, it’s really about the protection of the business.”

Despite that reality however, county commissioners said they were continuing to look through their options moving forward.

“West Virginia’s only entity, or public entity that has rent control is the city of Morgantown,” said Archer. “It’s something that the state legislature has considered in the past but not been able to advance…but that doesn’t mean that we can’t scour state code and see what we can do.”

Archer and the health department added that while they were surprised to see Our Homes of America in violation of Mercer County’s permitting regulations, as long as the company makes proper contact with officials, it will be an easy issue to sort out and would not delay the Dec. 1 lot rent increase.

