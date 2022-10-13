Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

A flight from Miami to Barbados makes an emergency landing due to a chemical odor in the cabin. (WFOR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Erica Blankenship is September's Teacher Feature winner
September’s Teacher Feature winner: Erica Blankenship

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel shows congressional leaders asking for help
angela marie cecil-lawrence
Police still searching for missing Princeton woman
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the...
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks swing higher in Wall Street’s latest corkscrew moves