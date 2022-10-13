Mercer and Greenbrier Counties to receive $50k+ in USDA funding

Nearly $700,000 will be dispersed among 13 different W.Va. projects.
Nearly $700,000 will be dispersed among 13 different W.Va. projects.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nearly $700,000 in rural development funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is heading to the Mountain State, set to go toward 13 different projects across W.Va.

Among those 13 projects are Princeton’s RiffRaff Arts Collective, set to see $74,000 along with Maxwelton’s Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation set to see $50,000.

“The USDA Community Development grant is helping us to focus that entire team onto the planning -- the business planning, the operational planning of this new museum,” said Lori McKinney, RiffRaff Arts Collective’s executive director, on the shop’s plans to open a new museum in 2025.

“The money is mainly going to pay for consulting to help us figure out the certification. Whether or not we have the feed-stock that’s necessary to support bio development products,” said Ruthana Beezley, executive director of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corp., on its plans to further support bio development products in the area.

