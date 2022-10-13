Hometown Hero: Retired Educator Leads “God’s Army Against Hunger”

Springville, VA - (WVVA-TV) Some of the best ideas are borrowed and that’s what Nyoka Money says lead her and others to start a ministry to feed children over the weekend. With the initial backing and continued support of her Church, Mountain View Church of Christ, Money and a handful of volunteers put together bags of food to send home with kids on Fridays to make sure they have nourishment through the weekend, “I have seen the faces of hungry children. And there were children that you knew that when they went home on the weekends, they might not have all the nourishment that some of the other children did. Then, then you worried about that and you tried to see things And you worked with social services. You tried to be sure that every child had what they, they needed, says Mrs. Money.

The 78-year-old retired school administrator worked and retired from the Tazewell County Public school district and learned first hand of the need. For the last seven years and county, putting together more than ten thousand bags in the basement of her church. Those bags are delivered to schools, where they are distributed by office staff who identify the recipients. Mrs. Money says she never knows who receives the bags, but knows they need them. She says her faith is the compass that leads her, “I think as a Christian and your heart, in your heart, you won’t say you want to be as much like Christ as possible. And I think if you want to be as much like Christ as possible, I think you have to follow him. Look what Christ for us.” Money said.

“God’s Army Against Hunger” was formed from a national trend that gained traction coast-to-coast seven years ago, “This is such a worthy program. Now when we started it, and about that time, there were several national organizations that were feeding children on the weekends. And there was a lot of red tape going through to become part of that. And we thought, well why do we need to be, be With one. We can do it independently. We can organize our own. We can give it a name and our church said you all go for it, we’re going to give you some money.” Money said

The Hometown Hero recognition is nice according to Mrs. Money, but it’s never been a goal, “I don’t do it for people to say, oh Nyoka thank you I’m glad you could do this, I appreciate that. You know, it’s from my heart. It’s from me. What I do for others makes me feel better than it does, than it does for them.” said Mrs. Money, adding, “I would love to do more I would love to do more but 78 years has caught up with me. The last few years my mobility has, has changed.” Money said. It’s the determination to help and her humility, added with the continuing effort that led to Nyoka Money’s selection as a Hometown Hero.

Money offers advice to those who want to do positive things in their communities, but don’t know where to start. She says start small because it can make a big difference in someone’s life, “Get you some cards, people you know,, send them some cards. If you have good hearing, call them. Can you imagine someone that’s home that doesn’t feel well? Send them a card. If you know somebody says that, that’s just not able to cook much and all, fix them some potato soup. It does not take much time, much effort, everybody loves potato soup. Take them a bowl of potato soup, take them a pound of brownies. You know, that doesn’t take a lot of effort and, you know, and I’m going to guarantee you when you do something for others it’s going to make you feel better than it does them.” said Money.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.