Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in July has died in Alabama. (Source: WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died.

Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend.

Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died in her sleep at the home of her other son, Phil, in Alabama.

Mae Amburgey’s granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti, said she originally took the photo of her and posted it online out of “desperation.”

Mae Amburgey was at her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose in late July.

Although the floodwaters destroyed her home, Mae Amburgey and her family, fortunately, made it out with minor injuries.

The family said her visitation would be held on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Erica Blankenship is September's Teacher Feature winner
September’s Teacher Feature winner: Erica Blankenship

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel shows congressional leaders asking for help
angela marie cecil-lawrence
Police still searching for missing Princeton woman
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the...
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks swing higher in Wall Street’s latest corkscrew moves