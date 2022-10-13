Everything you need to know about logistics and safety precautions ahead of Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day returns Saturday after a two-year hiatus and organizers say there are a number of security measures in place to ensure public safety.

According to Bridge Day organizer Tim Naylor, West Virginia State Police will be providing security on the South end of the bridge while the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. will cover the North end.

“Safety and security is always going to be a top priority for the event and this year is no different. We have law enforcement on both sides to make sure everybody is safe. You’ll have to go through cattle gates. That’s where you’ll be checked to make sure you’re not bringing in anything you’re not supposed to.”

Nayor said that list includes knives, guns, or any other type of weapon. But there is one key difference this year regarding what people can bring.

“We’re allowing clear bags. In the past, you couldn’t bring any kind of large bag. This year, we’ve loosened the restrictions to include clear bags.”

He said there will also be handwashing stations set up at all the porter potties to protect against COVID-19.

The bridge will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning and re-open at 5 p.m. the same day. Those trying to get North or South on Route 19 will be re-routed at the Fayetteville Tudor’s to go through Chimney Corner. Naylor said the re-route will add roughly 35 minutes to the trip.

Despite jumper deaths in 1983, 1987, and 2006, precautions have been put in place to prevent another tragedy. Naylor said base jumpers must have at least 50 jumps on their record before participating.

“We don’t let anybody jump who doesn’t have the ability to sky dive or base jump. If they’ve never base jumped before, there is a course they can take before Bridge Day.”

In the event of an emergency, he said rescue boats will be stationed at the bottom of the bridge alongside a JanCare triage tent.

As for transportation to the bridge, he said there will be several shuttles set up North and South of the bridge. They are located at the Fayetteville Walmart, Kroger, Fayetteville PreK-8, Fayetteville Courthouse, Fayetteville Landing Shopping Center, Fayetteville High School, and Fayetteville Town Park (Drop off only).

The cost for a shuttle is three dollars per ride. Entry into Bridge Day is free.

