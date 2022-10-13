Domestic Violence Awareness month brings support in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -October is ‘Domestic Violence Awareness’ month and today, October 12th, the town of Pineville recognized those affected.

Many gathered at the courthouse in Pineville on this day, to raise awareness about domestic violence by recognizing victims, including those who did not live to tell their tales. Some survivors were at the courthouse to speak out as they shared their own stories.

“I’m not the same as I was, I was very outgoing and anyone that knew me knew I brought the party. Whenever I was around you had a good time. You enjoyed spending time with me and around me,” said April Tilley, Domestic Violence Survivor, Wyoming County.

The group, Stop Abusive Family Environments, known as SAFE, also addressed the people, to dispel some misconceptions about victims of domestic violence.

“It can be men, but it’s more women than men. It’s very important to have. Some women are stuck probably until this day. Going through domestic violence and they are too scared to reach out but there are resources, there’s help out there, shelters that will take women and children,” said Tashia Reece, Victims Advocate, SAFE.

Domestic violence is one of the larger issues around Wyoming County and the prosecuting office is a major supporter in bringing awareness to this issue.

Bringing the people who commit domestic violence to justice is the job of the county prosecutors.

“In the state of West Virginia, almost 40% of women at some point in their life and up to 37% of men will be the victim of domestic violence. Here in Wyoming County last year, we had close to 170 domestic violence arrests. So far this year, we have had 130. So, I think it’s very important we stay proactive and support programs like SAFE,” said Gregory Bishop, Prosecuting Attorney, Wyoming County.

SAFE says one way you can show your support for Domestic Violence Awareness month is by wearing the color purple.

Bishop also states that, ‘Domestic Violence Awareness’ month was created in 1981 by the National Coalition of Domestic Violence and ever since they have promoted October as the month to be aware of Victims and to also gives victims the opportunity to unite and connect with one another and support each other through the recovery process.

