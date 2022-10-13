Community job fair comes to Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -At the Workforce West Virginia building, the Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning held a job fair to connect jobs with jobseekers. 31 employers were in attendance with booths to showcase the jobs in the area. These jobs range from manufacturing to medical, with a lot of variety in between. Mercer County 911 had a booth at the event, and they say they received a lot of applications at the event today – applications they don’t believe they could have gotten without this event.

“I want to thank workforce west virginia for giving us this opportunity to all of us [employers], otherwise, we wouldn’t have been able to actually reach this large amount of group of people at one time,” says Julie Lockhart, one of the people with the Mercer County 911.

Cheryl Watkins, the Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning’s Coordinator says she hopes this event encourages people to stay in the area to find good jobs.

“Lots of people filling out applications, some of the companies are doing onsite interviews here... You know, just trying to link up the skills with the employers and with opportunities. It’s all about hope and opportunities, and that’s what we want to provide,” Watkins says.

With a large turnout for Thursday’s job fair and positive feedback from employers and jobseekers alike, the academy of adult learning is considering bringing back the job fair next year and maybe even making this an annual event.

