A cold front will bring showers to the area today

Off-and-on showers are expected this morning as a cold front swings through but we’ll dry up this afternoon. Temperatures will be a tad cooler with rain and clouds around. Highs this afternoon will hit the upper 50s-mid 60s. We’ll be breezy at times behind the front this afternoon.

As that cold front moves out of our area, we’ll feel a drop in humidity and temperatures. Skies will gradually clear tonight, and low temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will bring cooler, dry Fall weather. Highs to end the work week will hit the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’ll stay dry and fair Friday night with low temperatures again in the 30s and 40s.

Another frontal system will start to head our way as we enter the weekend. Out ahead of this incoming boundary, we could see a few showers by Saturday evening, but most of Saturday is looking dry. We’ll notice increasing clouds, breezy conditions, and warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Sunday will bring a better chance of scattered rain, and we look to have a major cool down behind this second front into early next week! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

