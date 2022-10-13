A cold front will bring showers to the area today

We’ll dry up this evening as high pressure begins to build in
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Off-and-on showers are expected this morning as a cold front swings through but we’ll dry up this afternoon. Temperatures will be a tad cooler with rain and clouds around. Highs this afternoon will hit the upper 50s-mid 60s. We’ll be breezy at times behind the front this afternoon.

Showers will move through our area this morning, but we will dry up this afternoon.
Showers will move through our area this morning, but we will dry up this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

As that cold front moves out of our area, we’ll feel a drop in humidity and temperatures. Skies will gradually clear tonight, and low temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and 40s.

We'll clear out tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop down into the 30s and 40s.
We'll clear out tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop down into the 30s and 40s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring cooler, dry Fall weather. Highs to end the work week will hit the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’ll stay dry and fair Friday night with low temperatures again in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will build in on Friday bringing plenty of sunshine.
High pressure will build in on Friday bringing plenty of sunshine.(WVVA WEATHER)

Another frontal system will start to head our way as we enter the weekend. Out ahead of this incoming boundary, we could see a few showers by Saturday evening, but most of Saturday is looking dry. We’ll notice increasing clouds, breezy conditions, and warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s. Breezy conditions are expected...
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s. Breezy conditions are expected though.(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a better chance of scattered rain, and we look to have a major cool down behind this second front into early next week! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Erica Blankenship is September's Teacher Feature winner
September’s Teacher Feature winner: Erica Blankenship

Latest News

Full Forecast (10/13)
Full Forecast (10/13)
Full video forecast (10/12/2022)
Full video forecast (10/12/2022)
OVERNIGHT
Rain chances rise tonight; sct’d showers on tap for Thursday
Full Forecast (10/12)
Full Forecast (10/12)