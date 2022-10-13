Bluefield University’s Homecoming Weekend starts Friday

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University’s Alumni & Family Weekend starts Friday and will have events going through Sunday.

Some of these events include soccer and basketball games and a free Motown concert Friday, a bonfire, tailgating and football on Saturday, and a homecoming worship on Sunday.

Rebecca Kasey, the Director of Public Relations and Marking at Bluefield University, says that the University is looking forward to having the Alumni back after years apart.

“We’re just excited to have our Alumni finally back on campus. You know, the last two years with COVID have really... prohibited a lot of things that we wanted to do so we’re just excited to see more faces this year on campus,” says Kasey

For a full list of events planned for Bluefield University’s Homecoming as well as information about registration and lodging, visit their website here.

