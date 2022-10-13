Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl

New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in...
New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in city's history.(NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history.

Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder.

Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million.

Police said two people have been charged.

Last week, authorities seized 15,000 pills as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking operation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Montcalm continues record start to the season
Erica Blankenship is September's Teacher Feature winner
September’s Teacher Feature winner: Erica Blankenship

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel shows congressional leaders asking for help
angela marie cecil-lawrence
Police still searching for missing Princeton woman
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the...
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks swing higher in Wall Street’s latest corkscrew moves