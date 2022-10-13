2 officers killed in shooting were ambushed, Connecticut police say

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.

The officers killed were identified by Bristol police as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy, according to WFSB.

Police reported 26-year-old Alec Iurato was also seriously injured in the shooting. He is currently recovering from surgery, police said.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato of the Bristol Police Department. (Connecticut State Police)

Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital late Thursday morning to a standing ovation from colleagues and other officers.

A suspect was also shot and killed, troopers confirmed. Troopers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher.

State police confirmed that the Bristol police officers responded to a home at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, regarding a fake domestic incident between two brothers.

According to police, the suspect waited outside for the officers and began shooting at them as they arrived. The sound of heavy gunfire was reported by neighbors, who likened it to the sounds of a warzone.

Nicholas Brutcher waited outside for the officers, police said. When they arrived, state police said he killed Hamzy upon arrival. The second officer, Demonte, later died at the hospital. Iurato underwent treatment at the hospital for what was described as serious wounds.

Nicholas Brutcher was also shot and killed during the incident, according to police.

The suspect’s brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was also hurt. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

State police said this is an isolated incident.

They asked that thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and everyone impacted.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.