White Cane Awareness Day event to be held in Beckley

White Can Awareness Day
White Can Awareness Day(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An event returning to Beckley later week is bringing awareness and education to white canes.

White Can Awareness Day is held annually on October 15. It is a national celebration of the achievements of the visually impaired and legally blind.

Cole Sweeney knows these achievements fist-hand. He was born legally blind and says his vision has been deteriorating ever since. After a too-close encounter with a truck as he was crossing the street one day, Sweeney says he wanted to create a local event to promote education on white can etiquette.

In 2019, the first White Cane Awareness Day event was held in Beckley.

“There has just been a lack of education regarding blindness,” Sweeney shared. “My goal is for people to walk away knowing a little more than they did when they came.”

This year, the event will be held on Friday, October 14, at Word Park. Activities, which include a blindness simulator, white can obstacle course and blindness trivia, are set to begin at 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

