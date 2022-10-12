Two southern W.Va. museums face off for WV Living “Best of West Virginia” title

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s that time of year again! West Virginia Living Magazine has listed its nominees for this year’s “Best of West Virginia” competition, which showcases the best places to eat and stay and the best things to see and do in the Mountain State.

In the running for Best Museum this year are two southern West Virginia staples: the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Greenbrier Historical Society.

WVVA spoke to both to gauge their reactions.

“We are very appreciative of it and glad but we know how good we are,” said Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, Leslie Baker. “We know how many people come here. We know that for over, you know, 60 years, now, we’ve been one of the most unique coal heritage destinations that there is, and so now everybody else is finding out about it as well...”

“We’re just honored to be listed beside so many other great museums in the state,” added Beth Cillers, a docent at the Greenbrier Historical Society. “We are happy that we’ve been nominated, and we encourage people to come see the museum.”

Voting for the competition ends on Saturday, October 16. Voters can participate once per day per category at https://wvliving.com/best-of-west-virginia.

