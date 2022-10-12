Two southern W.Va. museums face off for WV Living “Best of West Virginia” title

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s that time of year again! West Virginia Living Magazine has listed its nominees for this year’s “Best of West Virginia” competition, which showcases the best places to eat and stay and the best things to see and do in the Mountain State.

In the running for Best Museum this year are two southern West Virginia staples: the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Greenbrier Historical Society.

WVVA spoke to both to gauge their reactions.

“We are very appreciative of it and glad but we know how good we are,” said Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, Leslie Baker. “We know how many people come here. We know that for over, you know, 60 years, now, we’ve been one of the most unique coal heritage destinations that there is, and so now everybody else is finding out about it as well...”

“We’re just honored to be listed beside so many other great museums in the state,” added Beth Cillers, a docent at the Greenbrier Historical Society. “We are happy that we’ve been nominated, and we encourage people to come see the museum.”

Voting for the competition ends on Saturday, October 16. Voters can participate once per day per category at https://wvliving.com/best-of-west-virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
There were several new developments regarding a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of...
Federal investigation underway at Southern Regional Jail
One of Ryan Cook's giant pumpkins
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7

Latest News

Erica Blankenship is September's Teacher Feature winner
September’s Teacher Feature winner: Erica Blankenship
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks at the Pocahontas Trail head
Virginia’s AG visits Tazewell County to talk tourism
"Welding as Art" class, New River CTC
New River CTC puts artistic spin on welding class
White Can Awareness Day
White Cane Awareness Day event to be held in Beckley