Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
There were several new developments regarding a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of...
Federal investigation underway at Southern Regional Jail
One of Ryan Cook's giant pumpkins
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7

Latest News

The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury indicates verdict reached in Alex Jones’ trial
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume