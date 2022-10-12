September’s Teacher Feature winner: Erica Blankenship

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Erica Blankenship better known as Mrs. Blankenship by her second grade students is a Princeton native. She’s been teaching at Mercer Christian Academy for five years. In that time, she says one of her missions has been constant: bringing students closer to their faith.

“The biggest thing would be building a relationship with Christ. Also building a relationship with my students for a lifetime. You know I always want them to know that Mrs. Blankenship is there and they can always call on me,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship is a firm believer in actions speaking louder than words. In years past her class has made hygiene bags for Amy’s House of Hope as well as sending cards to the elderly in nursing homes.

“I want to be the best example I could be because I can say things all day long but if I don’t put them into action my words are going to fall short. I always tell my students word of reflect Christ. We’re supposed to be loving and kind and joyful and I try hard everyday to show those qualities,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship’s friends and her students say her impact extends beyond her classroom.

“I’ve been friends with Erica for 20 years and I don’t know anyone more genuine and kind than her,” said Kim Barker who nominated Blankenship.

“I think she is very fun and a very good teacher,” said Caysen.

I think she’s very nice and a very good teacher,” said Violet.

“I think she’s a very good mom and a very good teacher and very good at everything she does,” said Cruz, who is not only Blankenship’s student but also her son.

These are the characteristics that make Erica Blankenship September’s winner of WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Teacher Feature.

WVVA and Cole Chevy are continuing to team up and recognize the best educators in the two Virginias. Each month we will bring you a “Teacher feature.” In addition Cole Chevy will present the selected teacher a check for $250.

