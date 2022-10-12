‘The Rock’ leaves door open on presidential run

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leaves the door open to a future presidential run but says he's focusing on fatherhood right now. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he isn’t ready to swap the title of dad for commander in chief.

There’s been much talk and support for the actor to run for president.

“This idea and the question continues to pop up on whether or not I would run for president. Would I seriously consider it? And I have seriously considered it,” Johnson said in an interview with CNN.

A 2021 poll found that 58% of Americans would like to see him as the next president of the United States.

“When you start looking at some of these polls and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me. Should I run?” Johnson said. “And I have been really moved by that. I mean, truly it sat me down.”

However, he says now is not the right time.

“I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the number one job and my number one title that I love right now is daddy,” he said, referring to his role as a father.

Johnson, who has described himself as a political independent and centrist, has three children.

In that same poll, 58% of Americans also said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey as commander in chief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
There were several new developments regarding a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of...
Federal investigation underway at Southern Regional Jail
One of Ryan Cook's giant pumpkins
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7

Latest News

The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury indicates verdict reached in Alex Jones’ trial
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume