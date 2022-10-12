Rain moves into the region tonight

Most of today is looking dry and seasonable, with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. We could see a stray shower or two, but most will stay rain free throughout the day. We’ll also be breezy at times as a cold front approaches our area.

Most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, that front will begin to slide into our region bringing some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. Severe weather looks unlikely, but a few heavy downpours are possible. Low temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the 50s for most.

Rain will move in overnight and we may even see a few thunderstorms. (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring off and on showers, mainly in the morning, and even a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Breezy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

Scattered showers are expected tomorrow, and we may hear a few rumbles of thunder. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll gradually dry out Thursday evening, and temperatures will drop behind the departing front, bottoming out in the 30s and 40s by Friday morning.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday/Monday bring a BIG cool down our way. (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will be cool, dry, and a bit breezy with below-normal high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up on Saturday, but another cold front moving in at the beginning of next week will bring a BIG cool down. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.