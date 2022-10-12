Rain chances rise tonight; sct’d showers on tap for Thursday

A cold front heads our way Wednesday evening
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
As a cold front approaches, us from the west, we’ll see hit and miss showers (and even a few t-storms) develop into the evening hours. Severe weather isn’t likely here, but occasionally heavy rain will be possible overnight. We’ll otherwise be mild, breezy, and mainly cloudy overnight with low temps in the 50s.

As the front continues to work through the area, we’ll see off-and-on showers into Thursday morning, eventually tapering more by the afternoon/early evening. We’ll be a tad cooler with rain and clouds around. Highs Thursday will hit the upper 50s-mid 60s. Thursday night, as the front slides out of our area to the east, we’ll feel a drop in humidity and in temperature. Skies will gradually clear tomorrow night, and low temps will bottom out in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will bring cool, dry Fall weather. Highs to end the work week will hit the mid 50s to low 60s. We’ll stay dry and fair Friday night with chilly overnight low temps again in the 30s and 40s.

Another frontal system will start to head our way as we enter the weekend. Out ahead of this incoming boundary, we could see a few showers by Saturday evening, but most of Saturday is looking dry, just with increasing clouds and warmer high temps in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Sunday will bring a better chance of scattered rain, and we look to have QUITE ANOTHER COLD SNAP behind this second front into early next week! Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

