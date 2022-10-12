New River CTC puts artistic spin on welding class

GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - This semester, New River Community and Technical College (CTC) is putting a spin on its welding class.

The college is now offering “Welding as Art” at its Ghent campus. During the six-week course, students will learn how to heat, grind and alter steel to create unique art pieces.

Dave Holland, New River CTC’s welding instructor, says he hopes the course will create a new passion for the participants.

“I want to try and get some people interested in just a new form of art cause a lot of people don’t think of welding as an art,” Holland shared. “...I hope I can change their minds.”

The first “Welding as Art” class was held on Tuesday, October 11, where students were schooled on welding safety and other precautionary measures.

Students will meet twice a week.

