Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir "Becoming" during her book tour stop in Washington, on Nov. 17, 2018. Obama plans a six-city tour this fall in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A literary honor will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards program, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word). Each year, the Obama prize will provide a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.

Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was published in 2018 and has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, by far the most popular book by a modern White House resident. The former first lady’s next book, “The Light We Carry,” comes out next month.

“I know firsthand how nerve-wracking it can be to share the most intimate stories from your life with the world,” Obama said in a statement released by Penguin Random House.

“But after publishing my memoir ‘Becoming,’ I’ve learned that writing your own story can be a powerful tool. When we share the whole of ourselves, we offer others the opportunity to not only see us as we are, but maybe even think about themselves in a new way,” she said. “This allows us to harness the things that set us apart and helps us see the world as the nuanced, messy, beautiful place that it is. That’s why I am so excited about this new award, and I can’t wait to read what this next generation of young writers will share with us all.”

The Creative Writing Awards program was established in 1993 and has given more than $2.8 million to public high school students. The awards are now co-administered with the grassroots organization We Need Diverse Books.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
There were several new developments regarding a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of...
Federal investigation underway at Southern Regional Jail
One of Ryan Cook's giant pumpkins
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury indicates verdict reached in Alex Jones’ trial
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume
FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct....
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming