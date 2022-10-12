Hinton Area Elementary hosts safety day

Hinton Area Safety Day was held today.(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Hinton Area Elementary School hosted safety day this morning.

More than 16 different community groups came out to offer presentations and demonstrations.

There was even a farmers market set up outside, where kids could purchase healthy produce.

Jodi Richmond - Safety Day Coordinator says: “Thousands of kids are injured each year, just doing normal things around the house. So we’re teaching them a lot of things about how to be safer. Also things like how to treat injuries if you have one, how to call 911.”

One presentation was about how to stay safe in the yard.

David Richmond - WVU Extension Agriculture Agent: “We’re just talking about a lot of the safety things, trying to get the word out about how dangerous lawnmowers are, and keep them safe, keep their fingers and toes intact”

Our own chief meteorologist Katherine Thompson was there, educating kids about the dangers of severe weather, and how to stay safe during a thunderstorm.

Other safety presentations focused on personal wellness, such as the dangers of smoking and vaping, proper posture, mental health, and staying vaccinated.

A big focus was on proper dental hygiene.

Kids were able learn about the importance of keeping their teeth safe, and learned to floss with a model set of teeth.

Shaynne Williamson - MCTEC Dental Drogram: “We just wanna make an impact on these kid’s lives. Not only ours, but their’s, and they’ve really made an impact on ours, seeing them be able to learn these things. It’s really amazing in my eyes.”

