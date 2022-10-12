Fayette County schools prepare students for jobs of the future

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Schools are getting students career-ready at an early age.

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs, commonly referred to as STEM, at New River Elementary and New River Intermediate Schools in Oak Hill are funding by a grant administered by WVU.

Carla Brigandi is an Associate Professor at WVU’s Dept. of Education. She spent Wednesday training teachers in Fayette County on the latest STEM/ Coding techniques.

“We want them to be really confident in their ability because that’s going to come across to the children.”

According to Brigandi, the idea behind the program is to boost student achievement and fill critical need jobs once they graduate.

“The program is funded by Microsoft and all these different tech companies because it’s so important for them to find talent. There’s so many vacancies right now because people don’t have the competency to fill those positions.”

Schools across the state are recognizing the need as well. Many are swapping out classes in subjects such as Art and Music to meet the need.

According to Rebekah Boyd, the STEM teacher, they want the students to be ready for the jobs that are available today, but the ones they won’t even know will exist tomorrow.

“Being able to start coding at five, by the time they get to be adults, they’ll have so much time doing that that they’ll be in very successful careers.”

