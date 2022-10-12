Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Shea Schrader, Alyssa Jackson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - It’s now been one week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police are working to analyze some evidence they have collected in the case. They returned to the family’s home with search dogs on Tuesday.

They said there’s belief that evidence will help move the case forward, as today marks day seven of the search.

WTOC spoke with people in Savannah who said they have been following the story since he disappeared and are still praying for the best outcome of Quinton coming home.

But as the case reaches the one-week mark, they say you can’t help but think the worst-case scenario.

“That’s not very good, that is a long time,” Jim Faber said.

“It’s a little kid, you know. Everybody just feels for the little kid, and no one knows what happened to him. It’s a kid,” Willy Hill said.

As Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says his team will likely continue working 18 hour days through this week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city is looking to help the county however they can.

“This is tragic, certainly sad, and any way we can provide assistance to Chatham County Police Department as they conduct their search, we will help. We are close enough to help. We have advanced resources and some of the best professionals available. As asked or requested, we will provide those services,” Johnson said.

The Chatham County Police Department has not named any suspects or said what kind of crime may have been committed.

Authorities said the 20-month-old child was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.

The Chatham County Police Department has gotten help from several agencies on the case, including the FBI, but public updates on the progress of the case have been limited.

Hadley said the limited release of information is intentional so investigators can protect any evidence they collect should the case take a criminal turn.

