We’ll be mild with more clouds around Wed, rain moves in Wed night

A cold front will approach us by tomorrow evening
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OVERNIGHT
High pressure shifting to our east will open up the door for more of a southerly wind flow tonight and into midweek. Low temps tonight therefore won’t be as cold, dropping into the 40s and 50s. We’ll see passing clouds tonight, but we should stay dry.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
Most of tomorrow is looking dry and mild, with increasing clouds and afternoon high temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. We could see a stray shower or two, but most will stay rain free throughout the day. Wednesday night, as a cold front begins to slide into our area, we’ll see thickening cloud cover and spotty showers develop. Wednesday night, low temps will be mild, hitting the 50s.

THURSDAY AM FUTURECAST
Thursday will bring off and on showers throughout the day, and even a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but an occasional heavier downpour of rain could occur here & there. High temps with more clouds and rain around will be cooler, topping off in the upper 50s-mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

Frost Forecast
We’ll gradually dry out Thursday night, and temps will drop behind the departing front, bottoming out in the 30s and 40s by Friday AM.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
Friday will be cool, dry, and a bit breezy with below-normal high temps in the 50s. Temps should moderate into the weekend, but another cold front moving in at the beginning of next week will bring quite another COLD SNAP. Could we even see a few snowflakes mixing in at higher elevations early next week? STAY TUNED TO FIND OUT!

