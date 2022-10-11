Unique fundraiser for historic library building

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Library at Richlands is holding a “Mad Hatter Dinner” to raise money for their historic building’s renovation.

The event takes place at 6PM on Oct. 15 on Suffolk Avenue and will feature a live auction, locally made dinner and themed decorations. The entire street will be blocked off and strung with lights for the festivities.

The library is holding this event as a kick off for their Capitol Campaign, a series of fundraisers for building maintenance and upgrades. One of the biggest planned improvements will be an elevator. Currently there is no way to the upstairs floor besides the stairs, barring some people with disabilities from reaching those sections. There will also be a bathroom installed on the upper levels, whereas now there is only one set on the ground floor.

“We really want to stay in this building because of the history of it. So to be able to improve it and make it accessible to everybody I think is really important and will mean a lot.” said TCPL Director, Erica Galloway.

The library’s current building was built as a private home for a local doctor in the 1880′s, a century later in the 1980′s the library made it its home. Aside from accessibility upgrades, there are also plans to get updated windows and siding for the historic site. As well as the addition of a conference room.

If you would like to attend the fundraiser you can sign up here.

If you are unable to attend the dinner but would like to donate to the library’s cause you can visit here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.