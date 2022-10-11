Town responds to business’ claims of neglect

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Last week The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield VA posted an open letter to the community about their vacating their 103 Spring Street location which is facilitated by the town’s Industrial Development Authority.

In the letter, the business claims a myriad of issues which they say has led them to no longer want to run their business out of the building. Including electrical problems, a collapsing patio, a confusing lease and over charged power bills from vacated suite mates.

Today the Town of Bluefield responded, addressing some of the claims from the open letter.

The Town says that The Grind’s claims of the vacated suite mate and over charged power bills is “NOT TRUE!” , stating the business that was claimed to have left is still located in the building and that The Grind’s large power bills were due to late fees. The Town also states that The Grind’s lease was never altered or month to month, as claimed in the business’ open letter.

The Grind’s claims of electrical and structural safety issues with the building went unacknowledged by the Town in their letter.

