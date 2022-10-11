Town responds to business’ claims of neglect

The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening at 103 Spring Street.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Last week The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield VA posted an open letter to the community about their vacating their 103 Spring Street location which is facilitated by the town’s Industrial Development Authority.

In the letter, the business claims a myriad of issues which they say has led them to no longer want to run their business out of the building. Including electrical problems, a collapsing patio, a confusing lease and over charged power bills from vacated suite mates.

Today the Town of Bluefield responded, addressing some of the claims from the open letter.

The Town says that The Grind’s claims of the vacated suite mate and over charged power bills is “NOT TRUE!” , stating the business that was claimed to have left is still located in the building and that The Grind’s large power bills were due to late fees. The Town also states that The Grind’s lease was never altered or month to month, as claimed in the business’ open letter.

The Grind’s claims of electrical and structural safety issues with the building went unacknowledged by the Town in their letter.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds. Her hair was dyed green when she went missing.
UPDATE: Missing California teen found safe
Three days after two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies were shot near the Birch River area,...
Father of deputy shot in Nicholas County said bullet just missed “critical artery”
One of Ryan Cook's giant pumpkins
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
There were several new developments regarding a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of...
Federal investigation underway at Southern Regional Jail
Raleigh County Dispatch reports a shots fired call came in at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Beckley Police respond to shots fired call during city’s annual Chili Night

Latest News

The event is a fundraiser for the Richlands branch of the Tazewell County Library.
Unique fundraiser for historic library building
Pictured is last year's winning design.
T-shirt contest for Tazewell’s Turkey Trot 5k
Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
Gov. Jim Justice WVVA interview
Gov. Jim Justice stops by WVVA studio to talk about Amendment 2 and trailer park rent hikes