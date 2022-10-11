T-shirt contest for Tazewell’s Turkey Trot 5k

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell Today is seeking entries for their Turkey Trot T-shirt contest.

Representatives for the contest say there are no guidelines besides being inspired by the subject matter at hand.

“We just want really anyone who feels inspired by the Fall or Thanksgiving season.” said Cara Spivey, Tazewell Today Board Member.

Last year’s design was created by local artist Violet Asbury and features turkey legs trotting down Mainstreet.

Entries can be submitted here.

The Turkey Trot 5k is in its 2nd year and will start at 9am on Thanksgiving morning right on Mainstreet. There will be several prizes awarded including Fastest Dog and Best Costume, allowing everyone a chance to be recognized.

You can sign up for the Turkey Trot on Tazewell Today’s website.

